[embedded content]

LOOK: Photo of CNN Pundits Apparently Upset with Ossoff Loss Goes Viral

Prof Blasts ‘Inhuman’ White People, Endorses Idea EMT’s Should’ve Let Scalise Die

Music legend Stevie Wonder took part in a North Minneapolis peace summit over the weekend, focusing on ending youth gun violence.

According to Billboard, Wonder said it was contradictory for the African American community to say “Black Lives Matter” while black-on-black crime claims so many lives.

“It is in your hands to stop all the killing and all the shooting wherever it might be. Because you cannot say ‘Black Lives Matter’ and then kill yourselves,” Wonder told those gathered at the North Minneapolis Peace Conference.

VIDEO: Health Care Bill Protesters Dragged Away by Capitol Hill Police

MSNBC Analyst: Supporting Trump Is Like ‘Hugging a Suicide Bomber’

Hannity: Liberals Took Cash and ‘Set It on Fire’ in Handel-Ossoff Race

“Because you know we’ve mattered long before it was said, but the way we show that we matter, the way that we show all the various people of color matter, is by loving each other and doing something about it,” Wonder continued. “Not just talking about it, not just waiting to see the media and press come when there’s a horrible thing.”

Wonder argued that the black community must start loving themselves and valuing each others’ lives.

“The first thing you must do is stop believing the fallacy of you not being important,” Wonder said. “Because it is completely unacceptable for one to hate themselves so much that anyone that looks like you, you want to kill.”

After speaking, the 29-time Grammy Award-winning musician closed the event by performing his hits “Love’s in Need of Love Today” and “Higher Ground.”

Watch an excerpt of Wonder’s speech above, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Hillary Is Just as Unpopular as She Was After the Election, New Poll Shows

‘Like Hell It’s Nonbinding’: Trump Slams Paris Climate Accord

Antifa Website Calls for Violence Against Trump Supporters

‘Fake News!’: Marco Rubio and Ivanka Trump Laugh Off ‘Failed Hug’ Photo