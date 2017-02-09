Steward has 20 points, 11 boards as UMKC beats Utah Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kyle Steward scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead UMKC over Utah Valley 84-76 on Thursday night for its third straight win.

Steward was 7 of 13 from the floor. LaVell Boyd added 19 points and made three 3-pointers for UMKC (13-13, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference), which shot 11 of 22 (50 percent) from long range and forced 21 Utah Valley turnovers. Dashawn King had 13 points for the Kangaroos.

Kenneth Ogbe scored 24 points and made five 3s to lead the Wolverines (10-13, 2-6). Jordan Poydras had 15 points and Ivory Young chipped in 13.

The Kangaroos had a 10-point halftime lead before Utah Valley used a 27-14 run, capped by Ivory Young’s 3-pointer, to take a 60-57 lead with 9:32 left.

Broderick Robinson and King answered with back-to-back 3s as UMKC closed on a 27-16 surge.

