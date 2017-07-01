Stewart scores 30; Storm wins 89-69 to snap losing streak (Jul 1, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 30 points and the Seattle Storm snapped a three-game losing streak with an 89-69 victory over the Dallas Wings on Saturday night.

Stewart grabbed 10 rebounds and made 13 of 21 shots with Seattle (7-8) hitting 57 percent from the field. Crystal Langhorne added 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Sue Bird scored 12 points and had eight assists for 2,506 in her career, second-highest in WNBA history behind Ticha Penicheiro with 2,599. Alysha Clark added 10 points in reaching the 1,000 career mark.

Dallas (8-9), which had a four-game win streak snapped, was just 1 of 17 from 3-point range. Glory Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Allisha Gray added 15 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith 13.

Seattle used a 12-4 run, capped by a 3-point play by Stewart, to lead 19-17 after the first quarter and led 47-38 at halftime behind 18 points from Stewart. They padded the lead by 10 after three quarters and were up by as many as 23 in the final quarter.

The win was only Seattle’s second on the road in seven games with the other victory also coming in Texas at San Antonio.

—

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-7