Still Time To Claim Settlement $ Against Cephalon

If you or someone you know paid for brand-name drug Provigil or the generic modafinil from June, 2006 to March 2012, then you may be eligible for compensation in the $125 million multistate settlement against the company. The parent company of Provigil, Cephalon, is paying for their unlawful “pay-for-delay” anticompetitive conduct in which the company paid off generic competitors to delay their product getting into the market to keep prices significantly higher. The deadline to file for your piece of the settlement money is June 25.