Stillwater to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2017

The Minnesota Wild, along with FOX Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, announced Thursday that Stillwater will host the outdoor games for Wells Fargo Hockey Day Minnesota 2017. An outdoor rink will be constructed in Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater along the St. Croix River.

“We are thrilled for Stillwater to host Wells Fargo Hockey Day Minnesota 2017,” Minnesota Wild Vice President of Brand Content and Communications John Maher said. “The Ponies have become a formidable force in amateur hockey and their community has demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm for hosting this event. Lowell Park is an incredible setting for the event, located in the heart of downtown and with a backdrop of the river and iconic lift bridge.”

“The Stillwater community is rich in high school sports tradition and we are excited at the opportunity to showcase the scenic Stillwater downtown with the second-to-none Hockey Day Minnesota event,” Tom Sagissor of the Stillwater Local Organizing Committee said.

The official date, participants and schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota will be announced later this year.

Stillwater’s festivities will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on FOX Sports North, designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros. Proceeds of the event will benefit Stillwater area youth hockey programs.

FOLLOW US

FS North on Twitter

FS North on YouTube

FS North on Instagram

“Year after year, we have the opportunity to highlight different communities from across the state as part of Hockey Day Minnesota, ” Mike Dimond, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX Sports North said. “We’re always impressed with the distinctive setting and local details the host city incorporates into the event and are truly looking forward to seeing what Stillwater does with their beautiful setting and rich history.”

“We are honored to once again partner with the Minnesota Wild and FOX Sports North to sponsor Hockey Day Minnesota in the State of Hockey and look forward to next year’s event on the banks of the St. Croix in the great City of Stillwater,” Wells Fargo’s Minnesota Region President Joe Ravens said.

Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey.

Hockey Day Minnesota is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the community that serves as host each year.

Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015) and Duluth (2016).