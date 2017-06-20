Stipe Miocic takes a shot at heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wants to join Conor McGregor as a mixed martial artist crossing over into boxing after he challenged Anthony Joshua to a fight earlier this year.

Miocic told FOX Sports in early June that he would love the opportunity to box Joshua, who is fresh off a ‘Fight of the Year’ type performance in his bout with Wladimir Klitschko.

“I think it would be a great fight,” Miocic told the Fight Society podcast about the fight. “He’s an amazing fighter. I think it would be great, something different. I’d love to show what I’ve got. I think he’s an amazing fighter, nothing to take away from him honestly but I think it would be awesome.

“Conor’s going to do it. It’s great cross promotion, I’d love to be a part of that.”

Joshua’s response wasn’t very flattering after a U.K. boxing site posted a photo about Miocic’s request for a fight and the British slugger responded with a dig at the UFC champion while quoting McGregor of all people.

“Who the [expletive] is that guy,” Joshua wrote.

Well now Miocic has responded and he not only took a shot at Joshua’s fighting credentials but also referenced his standing as a second rated heavyweight champion in his own home country.

“Anthony Joshua — ‘this guy’ is the universally recognized as the baddest man on the planet,” Miocic wrote. “You aren’t even the baddest man in the U.K.”

Miocic is surely referencing Tyson Fury, who also defeated Klitschko to become champion before personal issues forced him to relinquish his titles while he took an extended break from the sport.

It’s evident that Miocic isn’t backing down from Joshua’s jabs much less forgetting that he’s still up for the challenge to meet him in a boxing match down the road.