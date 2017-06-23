Stock futures little changed as oil prices edge up

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as oil prices edged up and ahead of economic data and speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers.

Crude oil bounced off this week’s 10-month lows, although prices were still set for their worst first-half performance since 1997.

Sliding oil prices have added to concerns on the inflation outlook, which along with a flattening yield curve, could pose a challenge to the Federal Reserve in deciding whether the economy was ready for another interest rate hike this year.

At current levels, the S&P 500 energy index <.SPNY>, down 15 percent so far this year, is on track to post its worst weekly decline in about 18 months.

Wall Street ended flat on Thursday, but healthcare stocks rallied as Senate Republicans unveiled legislation that would replace Obamacare with a plan that scales back aid to the poor and kills a tax on the wealthy.

The Fed’s annual stress test results showed that 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage, implying they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession.

Shares of Bank of America <BAC.N>, JPMorgan <JPM.N>, Wells Fargo <WFC.N> and Goldman Sachs <GS.N> were up between 0.5 percent and 0.74 percent in premarket trading.

Concerned by falling oil prices, investors sought the safety of gold <XAU=>, which climbed to one-week highs.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester and Fed governor Jerome Powell are all scheduled to make appearances later in the day.

Data is expected to show that new U.S. single family home sales likely grew 5.4 percent in May. The data is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

Separately, data firm Markit’s preliminary services PMI is expected to have increased to 53.7 in June, from a prior reading of 53.6.

U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry <BBRY.O> were down 7.23 percent at $10.30 premarket after the company’s quarterly revenue missed analysts’ estimates.

Caterpillar <CAT.N> was down 1.21 percent at $102.58 following a Deutsche Bank downgrade to “hold”.

Bed Bath & Beyond <BBBY.O> was down 9.28 percent after the home furnishing retailer reported a bigger-than-expected fall in same-store sales in the first quarter.

