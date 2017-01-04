Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks rose modestly on Wednesday, with the Dow average nearing the psychologically important 20,000 level ahead of meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve.

Continue Reading Below

Giving stocks an early lift was better-than-expected monthly car sales from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler(FCA.MI), which reported their best December sales since 2007.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32 points, or 0.2%, to 19,916, putting its about 84 points from the 20,000 level. The S&P 500 index added 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,265, hovering a few points below its all-time high set last month. Gains were broad-based, with nine of the 11 main sectors trading in the green.

The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 23 points, or 0.4%, to 5,452.

Some analysts suggested the market continues to be driven higher by optimism tied to the election of the president-elect Donald Trump and expectations of his pro-growth policies.

“So far, the mood that began to emerge prior to the election and brightened after the Trump win, continues to be positive,” wrote James Meyer, chief investment officer at Tower Bridge Advisors in an email to clients.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Meyer cautioned that there is room for disappointment later this year as “nothing moves very quickly, even with an activist like Trump coming to the White House.”

On Tuesday, all three benchmarks ended in positive territory, with the Dow average adding 119.16 points to end at 19,881.76.

“The Dow continues to sit tantalizingly close to that psychological 20,000 level, but the appetite to push higher still seems lacking,” said Remo Fritschi, institutional sales manager at ADS Securities, in a note.

“A soaring U.S. dollar and more signs that U.S. corporates are going to find themselves facing very different priorities under the Trump administration–as seen by the threat of hefty import duties on cars made in Mexico–certainly seems sufficient justification for holding off from one final push, although [Wednesday’s] FOMC meeting minutes could well prove to be defining,” he added.

Looking ahead, market participants are awaiting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s Dec. 13-14 meeting, due at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. At the meeting, the central bank lifted interest rates as expected, but hinted at more hikes in 2017 than analysts had forecast.

“The market will be looking for clues as to how the Fed will respond to the new administration–and the fiscal challenges this is likely to bring–whilst anything that softens the hawkish narrative we saw painted in Janet Yellen’s speech last month could also give equities that much needed shot in the arm,” Fritschi said.

Movers and shakers: Shares of General Motors (GM) rallied 3.7% after December car sales rose 10%. Rival Ford Motor Company(F) shares also surged 2.7%.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc.(AGRX) sank 60% after the women’s health company late Tuesday reported positive results in a study of its Twirla contraceptive patch, but said 51.4% of participants had to discontinue the study.

Tesla Motors Inc.(TSLA) rose 1.5% even as the electric car maker late Tuesday reported on production challenges in the fourth quarter. Startup Faraday Future unveiled an all-electric rival to Tesla’s range at the CES technology trade show on Tuesday.

Amazon.com Inc.(AMZN) inched 0.6% higher after the retailer said deliveries for third-party sellers rose 50% during the holiday season.

Other markets: Asian markets closed mostly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumping to a 13-month high.

The mood was more subdued in Europe, where markets struggled for direction, a day after the Stoxx Europe 600 index entered bull-market territory.

Oil and gold prices advanced modestly, while the dollar pulled back from a 14-year high reached on Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up slightly at 2.47%.