Stocks End Slightly Lower But Log Solid 2016 Gains

U.S. stocks ended the final trading session of 2016 with small losses, but logged solid annual gains. The S&P 500 declined 0.5% to end at 2,238.85, according to preliminary figures, but finished with a yearly gain of more than 9.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a decline of around 57 points, or 0.3%, to 19,763. On a yearly basis, the blue-chip gauge advanced more than 13%. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day off 0.9% but saw a 7.5% annual rise.

