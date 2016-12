U.S. stocks ended little changed after coming off session lows in afternoon trade in the penultimate trading day of 2016, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average around 180 points shy of the so-far-elusive 20,000 milestone. The S&P 500 ended less than 0.1% lower at 2,249.26, according to preliminary figures, while the Dow declined around 14 points, or 0.1%, to 19,820. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.1% to settle around 5,432.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.