Stocks Open Higher After Solid Jobs Report

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after government data showed the economy added 222,000 jobs last month, the second-largest gain this year. Figures for April and May were also revised upward, though the wage growth remained sluggish. Despite Friday’s modest opening gains, the main indexes were on track to post small weekly losses. The S&P 500 was up by 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,416. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 48 points, or 0.2%, to 21,364. The Nasdaq Composite index advanced 24 points, or 0.4%, to 6,114. Among biggest gainers, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc rose more than 2%.

