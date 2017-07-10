Stocks Open Mostly Lower; Nasdaq Lifted As Tech Shares Rise

U.S. stocks opened mostly lower on Monday, though modest gains in the technology sector pushed the Nasdaq Composite into positive territory shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 was off by 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,423. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 32 points, or 0.2%, to 21,382. The Nasdaq Composite index was up by 2 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,155. Among top gainers, HP Inc. shares jumped after analysts at Mizuho Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised its target target.

