U.S. stocks opened slightly higher in what is expected to be a subdued finish to a solidly positive year for equities. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 2,250.69, leaving it on track for an annual gain of more than 10%. The Dow industrials gained 19 points, or 0.1%, to 19,839, and were on pace for a calendar-year rise of nearly 14%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.1% and is set for an annual rise of nearly 9%.

