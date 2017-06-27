Stolen American flag in California quickly replaced by Veterans of Foreign Wars

A patriotic neighborhood in California was taken by surprise when a family heirloom was stolen off a flagpole.

Devan McInerney walked outside at her home in Folsom around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, bawling when she discovered her grandfather’s flag was gone. Her grandpa, Lynn Featherstone, was a Vietnam vet who passed away last year. “Grandpa Featherstone meant a lot to me and it’s the only thing that I have from him, so yeah it meant a lot to me,” McInerney told Fox 40.

McInerney added, “I haven’t even had the guts to pick up the zip ties that they took off.”

While upset by the event, McInerney said she was thrilled by the support her community showed. McInerney posted about the stolen flag on a Folsom community Facebook page. “There were so many replies” said McInerney. The local Veterans of Foreign Wars group immediately took action, replacing the flag, which McInerney says “meant so much to us.”

McInerney’s husband, Ryan, was also in the military, and is a Navy veteran just like her grandfather. “I raised and lowered that thing every day of my life for five years when I was in the U.S. Navy,” Ryan McInerney said. “It’s very important to me.”

The couple is hoping the flag was stolen as a prank and will be returned. Ryan McInerney told Fox 40, “I hope it’s not [a political message], whether it’s anti this or anti that or pro this or pro that – I’m pro America.”

While the replacement flag does not hold the same sentimental value, it is still flying proudly. The McInerneys say more good came out of the situation than bad.

