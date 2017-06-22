Stolen bikes in Milford swamp police

Milford police are investigating an uptick of stolen bikes throughout the city. Officials say that not only has there been more reportings of stolen bikes, but also people finding bikes abandoned around town and turning them over to the police as well. Police say if you have had a bike stolen but haven’t reported it, call the department at 302.422.8081 and speak with an Evidence Technician, and they may be able to reunite you and your property. Police also remind people that the best way not to have a bike stolen is to lock it up or keep it inside when its not being used.