Stone scores winner in 3rd, Senators top Stars 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Dion Phaneuf and Chris Kelly also had goals for the Senators, who had dropped their last two games. Mike Condon made 31 saves.

Antoine Roussel and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars, who are on a four-game losing streak. Kari Lehtonen stopped 24 shots.

After being shut out the last two games, the Senators managed to score twice, but still had their share of struggles as they blew a two-goal lead. Ottawa dropped to 2-3-1 in its last six and has been outscored 23-15 in that span.

With the game tied at 2, Stone scored his team-leading 19th goal at the six-minute mark of the third when he grabbed the puck behind the net and beat Lehtonen on the wraparound in front of 17,676 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Dallas fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but Roussel got the Stars in the game midway through the second period when he took a pass from Radek Faksa for the easy tap-in from the side of the net.

Benn tied it with under four minutes remaining in the period as he was able to get a shot through traffic from just inside the blue line.

Despite being outshot 12-6, the Senators held a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Phaneuf scored short-handed to open the scoring at the 14-minute mark. Kelly got credit for the second goal after the Stars’ Jiri Hudler put the puck in his own net during a delayed penalty call as defensemen Dan Hamhuis and John Klingberg watched helplessly, unable to get to the puck.

NOTES: Senators C Curtis Lazar and RW Chris Neil were healthy scratches. … Thursday’s game marked the one-year anniversary of Phaneuf being traded from Toronto to Ottawa. … Stars D Julius Honka and LW Curtis McKenzie were healthy scratches. Former Senators C Jason Spezza (upper body) and Ales Hemsky (hip) were also unavailable for the Stars.

UP NEXT

Stars: host Carolina on Saturday.

Senators: host New York Islanders on Saturday.