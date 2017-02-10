Stop. Please. Just Stop.

All these Atlanta Falcons fans that are spouting conspiracy theories after the team’s historic collapse are just making us look bad.

The Atlanta Falcons lost. Get over it. Easier said than done, I know. I get it. But they lost because they got out-played and out-coached, not because the game was rigged.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady didn’t get a leg up because of their relationship with Donald Trump (and/or because of his relationship with Vladimir Putin). The league itself didn’t pull out all the stops so the Pats could get their revenge trophy.

Think about that for a second — a league run by Roger Goodell wanted New England to win?!

Please.

More from Blogging Dirty

I’ve lost track of the number of excuses being put out by the whiners:

James White ‘s knee was down before the ball crossed the plane on his game-winning touchdown.

‘s knee was down before the ball crossed the plane on his game-winning touchdown. Mohamed Sanu was being grabbed by the face mask on the same play Jake Matthews got called for holding.

was being grabbed by the face mask on the same play got called for holding. Brady’s pass that fortuitously fell into the hands of Martellus Bennett could have been ruled a fumble.

could have been ruled a fumble. Holding calls against the Falcons were missed.

Cut blocks against Atlanta were missed.

Twenty-nine seconds were mysteriously added to the clock after Julio Jones ‘ catch late in the fourth quarter.

‘ catch late in the fourth quarter. New England had too many men on the field at least once when they were on offense.

The Pats were messing with Matt Ryan ‘s helmet late in the game. That’s why he had to take it off and get a new one.

‘s helmet late in the game. That’s why he had to take it off and get a new one. They must have cheated somehow, cuz Spygate and cuz Deflategate.

No, no, no. Just no.

Atlanta lost because of two plays — third-and-1 on their own 31-yard line with 8:35 to go in the game and second-and-11 on the Patriots’ 23-yard line with 4:05 to go in the game. Run the ball on those two plays instead of throwing and the Falcons win.

Calls get missed all the time. I’m sure there were calls that should have gone against the Falcons that were missed. It happens. It’s football. Refs are human.

Unless you’re going to review every play of every game (and therefore turn every game into a six-hour marathon) that stuff is going to happen.

Atlanta lost. Deal with it. Suck it up. Even if you can’t do that, at least stop whining and coming up with lame excuses.

This article originally appeared on