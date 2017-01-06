Storm Preperation Actions In Place For City Of Salisbury

Storm Preparation Actions in Place for the City of Salisbury

Salisbury – Mayor Jake Day announced that the City of Salisbury is preparing for the arrival of anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of snow, beginning overnight Friday and ending Saturday afternoon. Snowfall is expected to begin by 2:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, and to be at its heaviest during the overnight and morning hours.

Residents are cautioned to drive safely and to be aware of potential roadway icing. City road crews will monitor conditions, and they will begin salting and plowing operations as warranted. The City has 600 tons of salt on-hand, and nine (9) trucks ready and equipped with plows and salt bodies. Plowing of residential streets will occur if snow accumulation exceeds FOUR (4) INCHES or more. In such case, the City’s 7 snow emergency routes will be the first streets to be plowed. Motorists are reminded to NOT PARK along snow emergency routes, and private plow contractors are reminded to not push snow into public roads. Maps of the City’s snow emergency routes can be found online at www.salisbury.md, or www.bit.ly/2iZsKrd.

If you have to be on the roads during the upcoming snow event, it is important to realize that the most slippery surfaces often do not appear as hazardous as they actually are. Bridges, overpasses and intersections are common areas where the pavement freezes faster than on ordinary roadways. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra distance for braking.

Additionally, citizens are reminded that all property owners adjacent to any street within City limits are responsible for the removal of snow from their sidewalks. The snow must be removed for the entire length of the property for a width of four (4) feet. The removal must take place within six (6) hours after the snow has stopped falling. If snowfall ends between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., then snow removal must occur before 2 p.m. The purpose of this ordinance is to provide the ability for our residents and visitors to move freely and safely throughout the City. The property owner is liable for any accidents which may occur as a result of un-cleared sidewalks. Please help us make the City of Salisbury safe during severe weather conditions.

Emergency contact information for Salisbury Public Works during business hours from 8:00 to 4:30 is 410-548-3177. For service calls after hours please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.

