Storms carve deadly trail of destruction across Southern states

People examine a barn owned by the Miller family that was destroyed during a storm south of Mount Olive, Mississippi. Forecasters say damaging winds, hail and flash flooding will be possible on Monday as a storm system moves across the South.

On US Highway 49 the first signs of damage from yesterday’s storms in Mississippi can be seen along the highway in Mendenhall. A downed transformer, power lines and a building sustained damage.

(Willie James Inman/Fox News)

Items lie scattered about after a storm south of Mount Olive, Miss., took of the roof.

Crews work to remove downed trees and debris on Highway 49 South in Covington County, Miss., near Collins.

Debris lies on the ground after a storm south of Mount Olive, Mississippi. Moved through Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Crews work to remove downed trees and debris on Highway 49 South in Covington County, Mississippi. Near Collins. Forecasters say damaging winds, hail and flash flooding will be possible on Monday as a storm system moves across the South.

Emergency crews gather at the scene after a storm ripped through a mobile home killing several people in Rehobeth, Alabama.

