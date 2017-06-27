Matt Strahm says he should’ve been more aggressive with his fastball during his start against the Tigers on Tuesday.
Yost on Verlander: ‘He settled down and held the fort’
Just now
Strahm: ‘I should’ve been more aggressive with my fastball’
Just now
Yost unhappy with ump’s ‘very small strike zone’
2 days ago
Peter Vermes: ‘We managed the game well at the end’
2 days ago
Ike Opara breaks down his bicycle kick goal against Galaxy
2 days ago
Eric Hosmer: ‘That’s what good teams do. They find ways to win games late’
3 days ago