Strangers buy new car for Texas man walking to work

A young man’s days of walking to work are over thanks to the help of generous strangers.

Rockwall resident Andy Mitchell started raising money to buy 20-year-old Justin Korva a new car after giving him a ride to his work at Taco Casa.

Korva was walking three miles to work every day. When Mitchell offered him a ride one day, he told him about how he was trying to better himself and had been saving up for a car of his own.

After hearing about Korva’s situation, Mitchell and some of his friends teamed up to start secretly collecting fund by setting up a donation box at a local restaurant.

It all came together on Friday, and they were able to surprise Korva with a brand new Toyota Camry.

Mitchell’s wife recorded Korva’s priceless reaction.

