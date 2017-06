In his first career start at Citi Field, Stephen Strasburg allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings. His visits since have gone much the same way. Strasburg, who starts for the Nationals against the Mets on Saturday, is 6-1 with a 1.97 ERA in eight career Citi Field starts. Right-hander Seth Lugo starts for the Mets, making his 2017 home debut.