Stephen Strasburg, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 Draft, will square off for the second time against Gerrit Cole, the top overall selection in ’11, on Friday night at Nationals Park. This time, Bryce Harper — the No. 1 pick in the ’10 Draft — will join them on the field. For the first time, all three No. 1 overall picks will play in the same game as Harper returns to the Nats’ lineup in Game 160 of the regular season on Friday night.