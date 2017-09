After sending fifth and sixth starters Edwin Jackson and A.J. Cole to the mound in the first two games of the series, the Nationals will give the Dodgers a more likely look at a postseason opponent on Sunday night when Stephen Strasburg starts, bringing with him a scoreless-innings streak of 34. The Dodgers, in contrast, will counter with Hyun-Jin Ryu, whose last start was skipped and whose postseason role is uncertain.