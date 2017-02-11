Striking military police in Brazil agree to return to work

The state government of Brazil’s southeastern state of Espirito Santo and military police have reached an agreement to end a strike that had paralyzed several cities and led to an uptick in violence.

The agreement reached late Friday came after a week of strikes led by family members of the officers. Wives and other relatives blocked their barracks to demand higher pay for the officers. The government had indicted more than 700 officers for allegedly refusing to work.

As part of the agreement, the government would not pursue criminal action against officers who returned to work Saturday. State authorities did not agree to the demand for pay raises, but said they would analyze the system of promotions.