Strip club wants spot in old Trump casino when it reopens

The Trump Taj Mahal casino has been shuttered for a year, but a strip club that used to be inside says it has the right to return when the property reopens next year.

Continue Reading Below

In a lawsuit filed Monday, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City says the strip club, Scores AC, is preventing it from opening on schedule in 2018 and operating without “potential denigration” of its brand.

The casino claims the lease at the Taj Mahal expired in June 2016, but Scores says that its lease remains in full effect.

The club closed in August 2016, 10 days before the hotel shut down.

Now-President Donald Trump opened the casino in 1990. He cut most ties with Atlantic City in 2009, though the Taj continued to use his name.