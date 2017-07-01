Strong Thunderstorms in Northwestern Wicomico & Northern Dorchester Counties

Special Weather StatementA STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WICOMICO AND NORTHERN DORCHESTER COUNTIES…

At 542 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Taylors Island, moving east at 25 mph.

Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include… Cambridge, Hurlock, Federalsburg, Hebron, Sharptown, Secretary, Vienna, University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies, East New Market, Mardela Springs, Galestown, Church Creek, Brookview, Eldorado, Madison, Hudson, Lloyds, Woolford, Bucktown and Linkwood.

Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs…small or weakened trees…and blowing around trash cans…potted plants…lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects.

Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of this storm. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads…and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.