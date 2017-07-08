Strong Thunderstorms/Heavy Rain Heading Towards Somerset & Wicomico Counties

..A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT WESTERN SOMERSET… SOUTHWESTERN WICOMICO AND SOUTHERN DORCHESTER COUNTIES…

At 545 PM EDT, thunderstorms with heavy rain were located along a line extending from 11 miles east of Patuxent River Naval Air Station to 10 miles east of Saint Inigoes Creek to near Saint George Island.

Movement was east at 20 mph.

Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include… Deal Island, Whitehaven, Green Hill, Wetipquin, Oriole, Fairmount, Upper Hill, Royal Oak, Hopewell, Crocheron, Dames Quarter, Wingate, Widgeon, Upper Fairmount, Mount Vernon, Elliott, Monie and Champ.

Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs…small or weakened trees… and blowing around trash cans…potted plants…lawn furniture and

other light outdoor objects.