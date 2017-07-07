Struggling Moroccan youth find hope in cooking school

A retired French chef is working to solve Morocco’s youth unemployment crisis one clove of garlic and ripe tomato at a time.

By giving young Moroccan’s a taste of mincing garlic, stuffing tomatoes and taking notes in a classroom, a nonprofit culinary program called Agape is trying to expand their options.

Cooking teacher Abdelatif Boutad instructs his students how to retain nutrients while cooking and to expand on their repertoires of couscous, tajines and other Moroccan dishes.

Wafaa Kourimi, a 25-year-old from a rural town who never went to high school, is thriving at the cooking school.

She says: “It’s teaching me to believe in myself, and work with a team.”