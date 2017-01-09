6.8 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 9, 2017
Stuck: London commuters face stress in subway strike

Stuck: London commuters face stress in subway strike

By FOX News -
16

  • People take a shortcut through building works beside a narrow section of pavement at the north end of London Bridge in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city’s subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)  (The Associated Press)

  • During the morning rush hour, commuters attempt to board a bus outside Waterloo Station in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    During the morning rush hour, commuters attempt to board a bus outside Waterloo Station in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city’s subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)  (The Associated Press)

  • Commuters at Stratford railway station in east London try to board an overground train, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

    Commuters at Stratford railway station in east London try to board an overground train, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city’s subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)  (The Associated Press)

LONDON –  Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city’s subway network.

Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. Other Underground lines offered only sporadic service.

Transport for London said service would be greatly reduced until Monday evening. The strike also closed subway links from terminals 4 and 5 at London Heathrow airport and connections at London’s major train stations.

Transport unions are protesting job cuts and ticket-office closures, citing safety issues.

London’s subway system handles more than 4 million journeys during a typical business day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB