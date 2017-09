One student is dead and another is injured after a stabbing at a New York City school on Wednesday, police said.

The two students were stabbed at Public School 67 in the Bronx by an 18-year-old man, police told AM New York. It was not immediately clear whether the attacker was also a student, or what prompted the stabbings.

The victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where one died, while the other is in critical condition, police said.

The attacker is in custody.