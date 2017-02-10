Students Sent To Hospital After Bus Crash

Ten Lake Forest High School students were sent to the hospital Thursday after their school bus crashed. Just after 2:30 p.m., the bus failed to come to a complete stop and pulled onto Killens Pond Road, where it drove in front of a jeep. The jeep hit the bus on the left side before both vehicles came to a stop in the road. There were 31 students on the bus in total, but ten of them were taken to area hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The jeep driver was also taken to the hospital, but was later released. The bus driver was uninjured.