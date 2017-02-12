Stuteville with 18 and 16, Sacramento St. beats Idaho St.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Marcus Graves scored 21 points, Eric Stuteville had 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Sacramento State beat Idaho State 75-63 on Saturday night.

Stuteville’s 16 rebounds tied for fourth in the program’s single-game records since the Hornets (9-14, 6-6 Big Sky) began Division 1 play in 1991.

Stuteville had a layup, a dunk and a jumper during a 10-2 run capped by Trevis Jackson’s pair of free throws to make it 71-65 with 34 seconds left.

The Bengals (5-19, 3-9) trailed by 12 at the break but closed within 50-47 after a 16-7 start to the second half. Brandon Boyd’s layup cut the deficit back to three for the fourth time at 57-54 with 10:11 left and that was as close as Idaho State would get.

Justin Strings and Izayah Mauriohoohoo-Le’Afa added 10 points each for Sacramento State.

Novak Topalovic had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Boyd scored 15 and Robert Jones III 13 for Idaho State.

