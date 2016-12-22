Su'a Cravens Hints At 2017 Full-Time Move To Safety

The rookie second-round pick has been playing inside linebacker in his debut season, but says 2017 could be the year in which he moves back to his listed position of safety.

The phrase “branch out” has been used a few times now in reference to Washington Redskins rookie Su’a Cravens .

Not only did head coach Jay Gruden say on Thursday that Washington’s second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is trying to expand his knowledge base to the intricacies of the safety position, but defensive coordinator Joe Barry has spoken a similar message in recent months, too.

During Thursday’s practice session, Cravens – who continues to be sidelined by an upper arm injury – watched the defensive backs during individual drills.

Shortly after, he tweeted the following:

“He’s trying to branch out and learn more about the safety position, the nickel position, all that and that’s what he’s got to do,” Gruden said. “That’s why we drafted him, so he’s a versatile guy that can play safety, can play nickel, can play inside backer, whatever it is. So, yeah, that’s what he is doing.”

Since his first rookie minicamp practice, Cravens has been working as an inside linebacker during his rookie season but has worked with the scout team at safety some, too.

In 11 games with three starts this season, the USC product has collected 34 tackles along with a sack and a game-clinching interception against the New York Giants in Week 3.