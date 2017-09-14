Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened Thursday to subpoena James Comey, in the latest escalation in Republicans’ effort to haul back the former FBI director to Capitol Hill so he can address alleged discrepancies in his testimony about the Hillary Clinton email case.

“He’s coming one way or the other,” Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Asked if he would subpoena Comey should he not testify voluntarily, Graham said: “I would, yes.”

Comey is back under the congressional microscope after details emerged of interviews with FBI staffers suggesting the former bureau boss drafted an exoneration statement for Clinton weeks before interviewing her and ultimately recommending against charges in the email case.

Comey has not publicly addressed the claims, but they would appear to be at odds with some of his statements to Congress – and the notion that he could have drafted such a statement before the case was closed has fueled Republicans complaints all the way up to the White House about the handling of the investigation last year.

“We now know that he had made up his mind to exonerate her before he even interviewed her, which is a bit odd,” Graham said.

The senator noted that Comey testified earlier this year he spoke out on the Clinton case in July 2016 out of concern for the impartiality of the investigation after then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch met with former President Bill Clinton on an Arizona tarmac. Graham said Comey also told people the real reason he jumped into the case was he thought the Russians had an email between the Democratic National Committee and Justice Department “trying to rig the Clinton investigation.”

“I can’t make sense of this,” Graham said. “I’m very suspicious of the timing. I’m very suspicious of the reason.”

He added, “There is so much to be determined here. Comey needs to come back. What was his real reason for clearing Hillary Clinton? Had he made up his mind before he even talked to her?”

Graham spoke to Fox News one day after it was revealed the Justice Department will not allow FBI staffers to talk to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.