Here we take a look at who could be a secret weapon for Auburn football as they take on Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl Monday night in New Orleans.

There is no denying that the Auburn offense could use a little help. They have not looked like the same offense in the past three SEC games.

Having a healthy Sean White at quarterback and Kamryn Pettway at running back is obvious, but one secret weapon that could help the offense explode on Monday is wide receiver Eli Stove.

The freshman really started to show some promise later in the season, and can be a huge playmaker for the offense that has struggled to stretch the field without a run game.

He finished the year with 123 rushing yards on just 9 attempts, although 78 of that came on a single carry, and he finished third on the team with 19 catches that went for 185 yards.

The true freshman has shown a lot of promise later in the year. He and Stanton Truitt have done a great job of stretching the defense on reverses, and with a healthy Kamryn Pettway teams will have to be more disciplined in the box, which should open up the outside run game even more.

We thought freshman receivers Kyle Davis and Nate Craig-Myers would be the ones to break out this year, but it’s Stove who has been most impressive to me.

Davis is also capable of making some big plays as he is averaging over 20 yards per catch in his 11 catches – two for a touchdown.

With a balanced run game up the middle, and a healthy Sean White to throw the football, look for Eli Stove to be a secret weapon for Rhett Lashlee and the offense. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the freshman make a couple of huge plays in the Sugar Bowl Monday night.

