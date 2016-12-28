Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma-Auburn expected to be offensive shootout

NEW ORLEANS — Let’s get one thing straight: This is not your grandfather’s Sugar Bowl.

The changed landscape created by the College Football Playoff removes the traditional luster from the Sugar Bowl in non-championship years, but when 10-2 Oklahoma battles 8-4 Auburn on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, there should be plenty of post-New Year’s Eve offensive fireworks.

The Sooners finished the regular season ranked third in the nation in scoring (44.7 points) and in total offense (557.3 yards) per game.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield accounted for 38 passing touchdowns this season, completing 71.2 percent of his passes and throwing just eight interceptions. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook had 16 TD receptions and averaged nearly 20 yards a catch. In the last five games, running back Samaje Perine rushed for more than 200 yards twice and 100 yards twice.

No wonder Auburn coach Gus Malzahn expressed a level of concern about the Sooners’ big-play ability.

“If you look at it, they’re very explosive,” Malzahn said after arriving in New Orleans to finish up bowl preparations. “It starts with their quarterback. He’s an outstanding player. The Westbrook kid is probably as good a receiver as there is in the country. They’ve got two very talented running backs (the other is Joe Mixon) and a talented offensive line.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge for our defense. We have faced some good offenses this year, so it shouldn’t be a shock to our system.”

Before injuries put a crimp in Auburn’s offense this season, the Tigers’ new-look defense under defensive coordinator Kevin Steele provided more than a steadying influence. Auburn ranks 16th in the country in yards allowed per play (4.88) despite being somewhat vulnerable to the pass.

Overall, Auburn ranks fifth in the country in total defense. The Tigers allowed more than 29 points just once this season, and that was to Alabama.

Defensive end Carl Lawson recorded nine sacks, 12 1/2 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hurries. Despite nagging injuries, cornerback Joshua Holsey has been solid and will be needed to keep Westbrook under control.

“Kevin Steele’s done a great job with his leadership,” Malzahn said. “That was one of our goals — to get a top 10 defense. We felt like we were close. We had some talent. He’s really put the pieces of the puzzle (together) and let our guys play.”

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said even though the Sugar Bowl is not involved in the four-team playoff for the national championship this year, his players understand the magnitude of the game.

“To me, whether you’re playing for the national championship, every game is important, and hopefully there’s a sense of pride,” Stoops said. “No matter who you’re playing or when you’re playing, you have to play to our standards, and I believe our guys will play that way. Our preparation has stayed pretty consistent throughout the year.”

Wide receiver Jeffery Mead said he and his teammates were “disappointed” in not making the playoffs, “but we know that it is an important game, and we have a university to represent, so we are excited to do that.”

Auburn historically has been a strong bowl team. It won five consecutive bowl games before losing the BCS Championship to Florida State in 2013, and the Tigers would like to carry the SEC banner proudly against a Big 12 power.

The Big 12 struggled all season against non-conference opponents, and the SEC, except for No.1 and undefeated Alabama, had a down year as well. Oklahoma’s two losses came early in the season to Houston, a surprise team, and Ohio State.

Oklahoma has lost three of its last four bowl games, and in the three losses, it has been outscored 128-36.

Stoops has had to explain again the initial punishment he handed out to Mixon, the talented running back who was suspended for one year for hitting a woman in a restaurant. A video was released publicly three weeks ago that showed the attack.

“We’ve addressed it and (explained) what our intentions were,” Stoops said. “In the end, we know we have a mission here this week, and we’re going to be focused on that. Our guys are anxious to do that.”

The game will kick off Monday at 8:30 p.m. (EST).