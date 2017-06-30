Mexican authorities say a suitcase containing human remains has been found in the resort city of Cabo San Lucas, continuing a wave of violence that has hit the state of Baja California Sur.

The State Prosecutor’s Office says the suitcase was discovered Friday morning on a road leading to the hotel zone.

At least 22 people have been killed so far this month in the resort region of Los Cabos and the state capital, La Paz.

Baja California Sur registered 169 homicides in the first five months of 2017, a jump of 369 percent over the same period last year.

Analysts say competing factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel are battling each other for control in the area and are also fighting the rival Jalisco New Generation cartel.