Summer League Suns open play on Friday in Las Vegas

Second-player players Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss and Derrick Jones Jr. will join draft picks Josh Jackson and Davon Reed on the Suns Summer League team that will tip off its summer schedule on Friday night in Las Vegas.

The Summer Suns will play against the Sacramento Kings at 7:40 p.m. Friday, the Dallas Mavericks at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and the Houston Rockets at 3:30 p.m. Monday. All three games will be played at Thomas & Mack Center.

Following the three schedule games, the Suns will play at least two more games in a tournament format to determine the Summer League championship.

Suns assistant coach and player development coordinator Marlon Garnett will coach the Summer League team.

Forward Alec Peters, a second-round draft pick out of Valparaiso, and second-year guard Tyler Ulis will not play in the Summer League due to injuries.

The complete roster features forwards Bender, Chriss, Jones Jr., Jackson, Darion Atkins and Christian Wood; guards Reed, Mike James, Shaquille Harrison, Ike Iroegbu, Tre’ McLean and David Stockton; and center Chris Obekpa.