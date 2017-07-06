Sun is out at Wimbledon; Federer and Kerber on the schedule

LONDON (AP) The sun is out and the temperatures are high so far on Day 4 at Wimbledon, with Roger Federer and Angelique Kerber scheduled to play.

There has been only one brief rain delay so far at Wimbledon, though thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with temperatures already around 28 degrees C (82 degrees F).

Federer, a seven-time champion at the All England Club, will play on Centre Court against Dusan Lajovic in the second round. The top-ranked Kerber will face Kirsten Flipkens on No. 1 Court.

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro are also on the schedule. If both players win on Thursday, they will meet in the third round.

