Sunday Is Last Deer Hunting Day Of Season

DNREC wants to remind hunters that this Sunday is the last Sunday for the 2016-17 deer hunting season. Only deer hunting can be done on Sunday, January 15 as part of the January shotgun deer hunting season from a half-hour before sunrise until a half-hour before sunset on private land with permission and on DNREC public areas open to Sunday hunting. There are some areas where portions of the land will be closed on Sunday, including in Sussex County at the Assawoman Wildlife Area in Millville, the Nanticoke Wildlife Area in Seaford and the Milford Neck Wildlife Area. All DNREC Delaware State Parks are closed to Sunday deer hunting.