Suns acquire guard Daniels from Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have traded guard Troy Daniels to the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix also receives a second-round pick in next year’s draft in exchange for a second-round pick, the Grizzlies announced in a release Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 204 pound Daniels averaged 8.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 67 games with Memphis last season. Over his four-year NBA career, the former VCU player has averaged 6.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 162 games with Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte and the Grizzlies.

The Suns on Friday also signed forward Anthony Bennett, the former No. 1 overall pick, and forward/guard Peter Jok to their training camp roster. Training camp begins Tuesday in Flagstaff.