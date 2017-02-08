Suns continue long season by visiting Grizzlies

Sorry, Phoenix Suns fans, DeMarcus Cousins will not be moving to the Valley of the Sun.

Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac put an end Monday to rampant speculation that the last-place Suns would make a deal for the star center.

“We hope he’s here for a long time,” Divac told ESPN.

Phoenix (16-36), which travels to Memphis for a Wednesday matchup with the Grizzlies, is mired in the middle of a lost season. The team lost seven of its past eight games and sits at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Memphis’ fortunes are headed in a different direction of late.

The Grizzlies are coming off their best defensive effort in nearly a month, holding San Antonio to 37 percent shooting — including 21 percent from 3-point range — in an 89-74 victory Monday.

In its past five wins, Memphis held opponents to 20 points or fewer in a quarter eight times.

“When everybody is connected defensively … communicating, being consistent and solid and being unselfish defensively, that puts us at a different level,” Memphis center Marc Gasol said after the win.

The Spurs were playing without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard (25.3 points per game) and center Pau Gasol, Marc’s brother.

“Obviously, it’s nice to catch the Spurs without Kawhi and Pau Gasol,” Memphis coach David Fizdale said, “so I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Leonard was a late scratch with a quad contusion. Pau Gasol has a broken finger on his left hand.

Memphis had dropped nine straight to the Spurs, including a 4-0 sweep in last year’s playoffs.

The Grizzlies won five of six (including four of five on the road) and are a season’s-best 10 games over .500.

The Suns enter off a 111-106 loss at New Orleans on Monday. Third-year forward T.J. Warren led the Suns with 20 points.

“He’s a great scorer,” Suns guard Devin Booker said of Warren, who is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. “I don’t think a lot of people in the NBA know that, but they’re going to figure it out really quickly.”

Warren, who missed four weeks with a head injury, has been hot and cold since. But he remains confident.

“I just want to continue to do what I do best, which is score and finish as much as possible,” Warren said.

“(Consistency is) going to come back,” he told the Arizona Republic. “I know it. I still know how to put the ball in the basket. That’s never going to leave me.”

Phoenix guard Devin Booker struggled through a 5-for-20 shooting night against the Pelicans. But Phoenix coach Earl Watson told the Arizona Republic that he can “make coaching seem easy” when he gets on a hot streak. In a Saturday loss to Milwaukee, Booker scored 27 of his 31 points in just over seven minutes.

Booker and point guard Eric Bledsoe both average just over 21 points for Phoenix.

The Suns return home to face the Chicago Bulls on Friday before traveling to Houston on Saturday.

The Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors on Friday.