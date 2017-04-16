Suns Erupt Late, Split with Shorebirds

SALISBURY, MD – A pitchers’ duel devolved into a laugher as the Hagerstown Suns scored 13 runs in the final four innings on the way to a 15-6 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. The win gives the Suns a split of the four-game series.

Carlos Pena (1-0) earned his first win of the year, allowing one run on five hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out two on 83 pitches. Lucas Humpal (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks in five-plus innings.

The Suns (7-4) opened the scoring in the top of the third as David Johnson belted his league-leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field to make it 2-0. The Shorebirds (4-7) countered with one in the bottom of the third as Ryan McKenna doubled with two outs and came home on Jake Ring’s second double of the game.

It would stay 2-1 until the top of the sixth. Back-to-back leadoff walks chased Humpal from the game, and Hagerstown’s Sheldon Neuse belted a three-run homer off reliever Cody Dube. The Suns would add another on doubles by Aldrem Corredor and Jorge Tillero, making it 7-1.

The Shorebirds made their move in the bottom of the seventh. Daniel Fajardo led off with a single, and walks to Irving Ortega and McKenna loaded the bases. Ring then continued his sizzling streak by lacing a bases-clearing triple to right. Chris Shaw brought ring home on a sac fly, and Delmarva was back within two at 7-5.

The close game was short-lived, though, as the Suns answered with four unearned runs in the top of the eighth. With two on and two out, Angelo La Bruna lifted a lazy popup towards first base, but Preston Palmeiro dropped the ball. Both runs scored and La Bruna moved up to second on Palmeiro’s overthrow to the plate. Two more eventually scored on a Johnson single and a wild pitch to make it 11-5.

Daniel Fajardo singled home one in the eighth to make it 11-6, but Hagerstown had one more four-spot in them in the top of the ninth, headlined by Jake Noll’s two-run round-tripper.

Ring finished another masterful game at the plate 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a run, and four RBIs. He currently leads the SAL in doubles (7) and extra-base hits (11). In the four games against Hagerstown, Ring batted .706 (12-17) with six doubles, two triples, five runs, and eight RBIs.

Fajardo and Ortega each went 2-for-4 with a run, and McKenna scored twice. Collin Woody saw his hitting streak end at eight games, going 0-for-5.

Johnson finished 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBIs, and two runs scored to lead the Sun attack. Corredor reached in all five of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, two runs, two walks, and two stolen bases.

The Shorebirds next welcome the Greensboro Grasshoppers to Perdue Stadium for the first of three on Monday night. In a rematch of last Wednesday’s game, Delmarva’s Zach Muckinhirn (1-1, 0.84) squares off against Greensboro’s Alex Mateo (0-1, 7.45). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening an hour before first pitch. Monday is 47 ABC $2 Buck Monday, featuring upper reserved tickets, hot dogs, and fountain drinks for $2 each. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.