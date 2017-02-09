On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 110-91. In the fourth quarter, with the game all but over, Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels converted a three-pointer while being fouled by Suns star Devin Booker. Immediately after the whistle, a minor scuffle occurred between the two sides:

Things happened in Memphis tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/GT2lcxVgdm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2017

Booker, Ulis, Harrison, Knight, Bledsoe — that’s a lot of Kentucky Wildcats ready to throw down.

Anyway, following the game, Booker wasn’t done delivering verbal shots at the Grizzlies guard — saying: “He been on 5 teams in 3 years, he has the nerves to talk trash to me…”

Devin Booker on Troy Daniels (the two had some trash talking going) “He been on 5 teams in 3 years..he has the nerves to talk trash to me” pic.twitter.com/TkDxJUemoF — FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) February 9, 2017

The Phoenix Suns return to the FedEx Forum to play the Grizzlies on February 28th. Might want to circle that one.