Suns&#039; Devin Booker calls out Grizzlies&#039; Troy Daniels following altercation

On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 110-91. In the fourth quarter, with the game all but over, Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels converted a three-pointer while being fouled by Suns star Devin Booker. Immediately after the whistle, a minor scuffle occurred between the two sides:

Booker, Ulis, Harrison, Knight, Bledsoe — that’s a lot of Kentucky Wildcats ready to throw down.

Anyway, following the game, Booker wasn’t done delivering verbal shots at the Grizzlies guard — saying: “He been on 5 teams in 3 years, he has the nerves to talk trash to me…”

The Phoenix Suns return to the FedEx Forum to play the Grizzlies on February 28th. Might want to circle that one.

