Super Bowl 51: Patriots Take the Fifth in Epic Comeback

HOUSTON — For 35 seconds after the game that defies adjectives, Tom Brady crouched on the field, overcome, just trying to gather himself. Red, white and blue confetti flew everywhere after New England’s 34-28 overtime win over Atlanta, and as Brady stayed down, photographers and a FOX crew were held off by security. “Back! BACK!” they yelled. He stayed down so long that someone leaned down to see if he was okay, and then New England running back LeGarrette Blount came over to shield and comfort Brady. Finally, they stood, and Bill Belichick appeared, and Brady and Belichick hugged so hard it must have hurt.

“I love you!” Brady said into his coach’s ear. “We did it!”

“You’re the greatest, bro!” Blount screamed at Brady. “THE GREATEST!”

Brady wanted to see his family, his supermodel wife and the dad who made him tear up in the days before the game and the ill mom who almost didn’t make the trip to the game and his kids and his sisters … everybody. But first, there was a hard tap on Brady’s left arm from the commissioner who wanted to end the Cold War that will never end. Now would be the most anticipated NFL handshake of the Super Bowl Era. (Or any football era, probably.) “That was awesome,” commissioner Roger Goodell said to Tom Brady, according to one bystander, grabbing Brady’s right hand and shaking for several seconds. “Congratulations. Great football game.”

Brady thanked Goodell earnestly. There would be no scene on the night of the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, and the greatest performance of Tom Brady’s life. Unquestionably.

Tom Brady saved his best for last. We’re running out of ways to deify Brady, but on the occasion of his record fifth Super Bowl victory, we can try.

I remember a couple of years ago this week, when Brady engineered 53-yard and 74-yard touchdown drives against Seattle in the last quarter, coming back from 10 points down to beat the Seahawks. Greatest quarter of his life, considering the circumstances.

Then what’s this? You play the eighth-highest-scoring team in NFL history, and you start punt, punt, fumble, punt, pick-six, field goal, punt. And after those seven drives, midway through the third quarter, it’s 28-3, and it’s reminiscent of the Houston-Buffalo wild-card game 24 years ago, when the Bills trailed 28-3 at halftime and coach Marv Levy walked into the locker room and said testily: “You guys are going to have to live with yourselves, whatever the outcome.”

Then Brady finishes touchdown-field goal-touchdown-touchdown-overtime touchdown.

Drives of 75, 72, 25, 91, 62 in the last 28 minutes.

Atlanta 28-3.

Then New England 31-0.

“Funny thing,” said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after the game. “When we came out after halftime, “Bill [Belichick] said to me, ‘We’ll be okay. We’re fine.’ I think when you’ve got Tommy, you feel like there’s never going to be any kind of panic in him, so there’s never going to be any kind of panic in us.”

“That’s the thing—nothing different was really said at halftime,” said defensive end Chris Long. “It was all normal.”

Well, there was one thing. Safety Duron Harmon told his defensive mates the Patriots were about to go on the greatest comeback in NFL history. “When you have the Michael Jordan of football, that is what you think,” Harmon said. “Think about it: last two Super Bowls we’re in, down multiple scores late, and he gets the job done.”

Brady capped the first drive with a short flip to James White, but Stephen Gostkowski shtoinked the PAT off the right upright. Falcons, 28-9. Next drive: Grady Jarrett (4.5 career sacks entering the game, 3.0 in this game) sacked Brady twice after it was first-and-goal from the Atlanta seven. Pushed back to the 15-yard line, the Patriots settled for an eyebrow-raising 33-yard field goal with 9:44 left in the game. Falcons, 28-12.

“Did you think of going for the TD there?” McDaniels was asked later.

“If it was shorter on fourth down,” McDaniels said. “But that made it a two-score game. We knew we’d get the ball at least a couple more times.”

That’s exactly what happened. And each drive, and each conversion had to be perfect. Dont’a Hightower hit Matt Ryan for a sack/fumble to give the Patriots a short-field touchdown (Brady: four for four, 28 yards). Now for the conversion.

For that conversion, we must go back 13 years ago, and we must go back right to this same stadium, and right to the Patriots’ second Super Bowl. It’s one of those scratchy memories, the kind you don’t really remember until you really go to the recesses to think of it. The Patriots scored against Carolina late in the fourth quarter to make it a five-point game, 27-22. They wanted to make it a seven-point margin. Running back Kevin Faulk lined up as a sidecar to Brady in the backfield, and the ball was direct-snapped to Faulk, and Brady made like he was reaching for a high shotgun snap, and the attention was drawn away from Faulk, and he burst through the line for two points.

On Sunday night, down 10 after the touchdown, New England lined up with James White as the sidecar to Brady, and the ball was direct-snapped to White. Brady made like he was reaching for a high shotgun snap, and the attention was drawn away from White. He burst through the line, diving over for two points.

“We kind of brought that one out of mothballs,” McDaniels said with a laugh.

Now is where the Patriots need a little luck. Twice. Maybe not luck, but a bad play call by the opposition and then some make-up karma. It’s interesting, the best team of this century needing two plays to go their way in the last four minutes of a legacy-ensuring Super Bowl. But that’s exactly what happened.

Play 1: Atlanta up 28-20, driving, first-and-10 at the Patriots’ 22, 3:56 to play. All the Falcons need is a field goal to make it a two-score game with about three minutes left. From the 22, it’s a 40-yard Matt Bryant try. But offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan got greedy, and Ryan tried a little too hard to make a play. The Falcons ran once, for minus-one, but then Shanahan called for a pass, and Trey Flowers smothers Ryan for a 12-yard loss. Third down was a hold on Atlanta. So now the Falcons punt instead of putting the insurance on the board. It was a series that will live in infamy in Atlanta sports.

Play 2: Atlanta up 28-20, New England driving, first-and-10 at the Patriots’ 36, 2:28 to play. Brady threw it up for Julian Edelman in what looks to be a bad decision. There were three Falcons near Edelman at the Atlanta 41, and cornerback Robert Alford leapt to bat the ball, and defensive backs Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal went for the ball, and Edelman did too, and they all dove in a four-man pile, the ball ricocheting off Alford. Edelman double-caught the ball a half-inch from the turf; surely he couldn’t have caught it. But one angle showed he did. The officials called it a catch. Dan Quinn threw the challenge flag. We waited. In the press box, someone gasped looking at the replay. This was the David Tyree Velcro Catch payback! Ref Carl Cheffers confirmed the call, and this game was a freight train running down the tracks. The Falcons were powerless to stop Brady. Four plays later, White scored from the one.

Atlanta, 28-26.

McDaniels had three receivers left on the two-point try. Brady threw to Danny Amendola, and in front of him, Chris Hogan tried to pick off two Atlanta defenders. Amendola barreled forward, and got to the goal line, and the ball pierced the goal line by, what? Six inches? A foot? It was the Antonio Brown reach-over play in the Christmas Day game against Baltimore.

Tie, 28-28.

The captains gathered at midfield. Cheffers asked New England’s special-teams captain, Matthew Slater, for his call.

“Heads,” Slater said.

“I always call heads,” said special-teams captain Matthew Slater, the son of Hall of Fame lineman Jackie Slater. “It’s a Slater family tradition.”

Heads it was. Game over.

It was 76 degrees inside NRG Stadium and felt warmer by game’s end. Atlanta was gassed. The Patriots could have played two more quarters. “You didn’t see anyone on our team tired,” said Slater. “We practiced in pads in Super Bowl week. Who does that? We’re squatting 80 percent of our max in Super Bowl weeks. We work. And tonight it paid off.”

The Patriots had 24 first downs … after halftime. They turned the game around by sheer force of will—Brady’s will. By the time Brady flipped the ball to White and he muscled in for a two-yard score to win it on the first drive of the first overtime in 51 Super Bowls, no one was surprised.

In the coming days, we’ll all have opinions on the superlatives that should be thought out when you’re considering things like dynasties and best quarterback ever and best coach ever. But it can’t be too hard to think that Tom Brady is the best quarterback of our lives. Five Super Bowl wins is more than anyone in the Super Bowl era, and his continued brilliance at 39—when Montana, Marino and Kelly were retired—was on display with his Super Bowl-record 466 yards passing Sunday night.

Slater said it slowly, for emphasis.

“We have the best … quarterback … in the … National … Football … League.”

The New England locker room was a joyous place Sunday night. Chris Long, the transplanted Ram, had never been in a playoff game till signing a below-market deal for a year with the Patriots. He wanted to play for Bill Belichick. He wanted to play with Tom Brady. “As cool as the moment is,” he said, still in full uniform 70 minutes after the game ended, “the memory will be cooler. Tom’s the GOAT. He’s the king of the petting zoo. And I get to play with him.”

“That game we just saw,” club president Jonathan Kraft said, “puts the exclamation point on the career of the greatest quarterback in NFL history.”

