Super Bowl 52: Where Will It Be Played

With Super Bowl LI in the rear-view mirror, we take a look ahead to Super Bowl 52. Here is where the big game will take place next February.

Aside from the game played at Metlife Stadium a few years back, the Super Bowl is usually slated for warm weather cities. However, in February of 2018, Super Bowl 52 will kick off in the harsh temperatures of a Minnesota winter. U.S. Bank Stadium will play host to the big game following the 2018 NFL Playoffs, and it will certainly be a changed from what fans are used to seeing.

With the game being played in February, there is a real chance that the players could be in for another ice bowl. Minnesota is known for many things, with their frigid winters being one of them. Most teams cannot wait to get to the Super Bowl to play in beautiful weather after a cold postseason, but that will certainly not be the case with whoever makes the big game next season.

Super Bowl LI featured the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, with the Patriots defeating the Falcons inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. With the win, Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl ring as the starting quarterback for the Patriots, becoming the only quarterback in NFL history to win it all five times. Both teams are likely to make another run in 2017, though as is the case every season, teams can come out of nowhere to make a run towards the ultimate prize.

U.S. Bank Stadium broke ground in December of 2013, and was opened in July of 2016. The stadium has a capacity of over 66,000, and will play host to the summer X Games in 2017 and 2018. It is a beautiful fixed-roof stadium that is the home of the Minnesota Vikings. It is going to be a very interesting venue, as some teams have proven that they cannot compete in cold weather.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on