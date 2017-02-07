The majority of Buffalo Bills fans became Atlanta Falcons fans for 1 game only, and the results seemed par for the course at the end of Super Bowl LI.

When the NFL season ended, Buffalo Bills‘ fans got to embark on a head coaching search. We followed as there were 4 interviews, we learned about them and then Sean McDermott was hired.

From there we got to follow the assistant coaching search and to this day, we are still trying to guess what each coach could mean for our free agents.

Sunday was different for us, though.

On Super Bowl Sunday, we took a pause from all the Buffalo Bills news and rumors to cheer against the New England Patriots. My wife even made rice krispie treats that were colored red for our Super Bowl party.

I wore a black shirt, and we were off.

The first half was glorious and Atlanta was cruising. Yet slowly, New England was starting to figure things out. They were on the field for long stretches of time and Atlanta’s defense needed a break. Unfortunately, Atlanta’s offense began to punt and fumble and you know how this story goes.

So what happened?

It’s simple, there were too many cursed fans cheering against New England. Maybe if the Cleveland fans got their Patriot on, that 2 point conversion wouldn’t have converted. Perhaps Vikings fans jinxed it and caused the Falcons potent offense to get ice cold in the 2nd half.

Regardless of what you believe, it was essentially like watching the Death Star destroy another planet, maybe it wasn’t your home planet, but still sad nonetheless.

So how do you move on in what will surely be a media wave of ‘celebration’?

Remember The Comeback

A few ways are simple, completely ignore all NFL information that isn’t draft-related. Try not to watch SportsCenter because you are going to get swarmed with stories about how this is the ‘greatest comeback in NFL history’.

Heck, it’s already starting.

For some decent entertainment read the comments to that tweet. As you would expect, Bills Mafia came out in full force. If the Buffalo Bills can make the playoffs, maybe somebody would listen and take note.

Facts are, Sunday wasn’t the greatest comeback in NFL history — or playoff history. Perhaps we should re-watch the Bills vs. Oilers in 1993 to remind ourselves just how impressive the Buffalo Bills were.

Sure, Sunday’s comeback was on the grandest stage, but lets put the Patriots down by 32 and remove Tom Brady from the field. That’s what it takes in simple facts to be better than THE COMEBACK.

If you have 2 hours of free time, or just need that for therapy, here is the game in full:

Let’s tip the cap to the New England Patriots, but let’s as a fan base move on.

They will still be around next year and facts remain that the Buffalo Bills have to find a way to beat them. When the Bills make the playoffs, chances are the Patriots will be there waiting.

Try not to care if your favorite Bills player tweets or says any congratulations to the Patriots. They are in a different situation than fans, they have free agency and friends on both teams.

They will still battle on Sundays for the Buffalo Bills and prepare all off-season to not only make the playoffs, but defeat New England when we get there.

Turn off the radio and TV for a week or so, we have free agency coming up soon.

And a new season to look forward to.

What was your favorite moment from this year’s Super Bowl? Leave your comments below!

