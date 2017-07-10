Supporters of Confederate placard hold weekend rally

There was a rally outside the Old Wicomico Court House this weekend to show support for the placard honoring Confederate Gen. John Henry Winder. The Delmarva Daily Times reporting a handful of supporters showed up to voice their support, many saying the petition calling for the removal of the sign describing the life of the Somerset native is an attempt to whitewash history. The sign has been a hot-button issue in the community since June when James Yamakawa started circling a petition asking for the removal of the sign now has 291 signatures, including Salisbury Mayor Jake Day; Jonathan Taylor an online blogger with Lower Shore, since started a counter-petition which has racked up 557 signatures.