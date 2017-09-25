Supreme Court cancels arguments in dispute over Trump travel ban

The Supreme Court has canceled arguments set for Oct. 10 in the dispute over President Donald Trump’s travel ban, after Trump rolled out a new policy Sunday.

The unsigned order from the justices Monday asks both sides to weigh in by Oct. 5 about what to do with the case.

The court had been ready to hear argument about the legality of a 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and a 120-day ban on refugees from around the world.

The ban expired Sunday and was replaced by a new policy that affects eight counties and has no expiration date.

Those countries are Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Chad, North Korea and Venezuela were not covered by the earlier ban.